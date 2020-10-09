Buhari finally reacts to #EndSARS protests

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said he met with the Inspector General of Police over the continued extrajudicial activities of the notorious police unit Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

“I met again with the IGP tonight. Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt,” Buhari tweeted.

“I am being briefed regularly on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct, and ensure that the Police are fully accountable to the people,” he added.

Nigerian youth in Abuja, Ibadan, Benin, Delta and other cities across the country have taken to the streets to demand for change and the total disbandment of the SARS police unit.