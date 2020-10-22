buhari-holds-national-security-meeting-amid-#endsars-protests-violence

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a National Security Council meeting in the State House, Abuja.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the National Security Council Meeting at the Council Chambers, the State House, Abuja. VP, SGF, COS, Defence Minister, the Service Chiefs, the IG of Police, and other heads of the security agencies are all in attendance,” a presidential media aide Bashir Ahmed tweeted on Thursday.

This is coming days after pockets of violence have erupted from peaceful protest against police brutality in the country.