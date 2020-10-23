buhari-holds-virtual-meeting-with-former-nigerian-leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a virtual meeting with former Nigerian leaders.

The meeting started at 9:00 am with President Buhari presiding from the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Former leaders participating virtually from their homes include Generals Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd), Goodluck Jonathan, and Ernest Shonekan.

Those physically present at the Council Chambers with the President include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno.

Others include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olanisakin; Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai.

The meeting is currently going on behind closed doors but the agenda might be related to the mood of the nation and how to find a solution to the present security challenges.

See More Photos: