Buhari meets ex-Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed door with the former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Okonjo-Iweala is running to become the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and has already emerged as one of the final two candidates for the position.

NAN reports that the agenda between the president and Okon-jo-Iweala was unknown to newsmen as at the time of filing this report.

NAN, however, learnt that the former minister’s visit to the Villa might not be unconnected with her efforts to clinch the WTO’s position.

A presidency source told NAN that Okonjo-Iweala was in the villa to seek presidential blessing and support from the president over her ambition of winning the WTO election.

Those sighted at the venue of the meeting included the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geofrey Onyeama and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada.