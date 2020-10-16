Daily News

Buhari mourns Awolowo’s daughter, Revd Tola Oyediran

By
0
Views: Visits 0
Buhari mourns Awolowo's daughter, Revd Tola Oyediran
President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to the family of late Premier of the Western Region and nationalist, Chief Obafemi Awolowo over the passing of Revd Tola Oyediran, eldest daughter of the sage.

President Buhari also commiserated with friends and associates of Revd Oyediran, particularly her only surviving sister, Mrs Tokunbo Awolowo, over the sad loss, urging the family to take solace in the investments of the deceased in making life better for others.

ALSO READ: UPDATED: Awolowo’s daughter, Revd Tola Oyediran, is dead

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Friday prayed that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort all her loved ones.

Vanguard

#EndSARS: Falz, Segalink, Joe Abah shun virtual town hall meeting

Previous article

Police to dismiss 37 ex-SARS officers, prosecute 24

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News