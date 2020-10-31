buhari-mourns-death-of-igwe-nwokedi

Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of the Uthoko of Achalla community in Anambra State, Igwe Alex Nwokedi.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, the President commiserated with the Uthoko Na Eze Royal Family, the people of Achalla community and the Anambra State government over the loss.

“President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with the Uthoko Na Eze Royal Family, the people of Achalla community, and the Anambra State government over the passage of Igwe Alex Ezeoba Nwokedi, OON, the Uthoko of Achalla.

“The President also condoles with the Igwe-in-Council of Achalla, on the passage of the former chairman, Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers, and former chairman of Nine Eastern States Council of Traditional Rulers.

“President Buhari recalls the contributions of the departed to national development as Manager, Group Public Affairs of the NNPC, and as Chief Press Secretary to the then Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo as military head of state from 1976 to 1979, noting that the Igwe left his footprints on the sands of time.

“The President prays God to rest the soul of the deceased, and comfort all those who mourn him,” the statement said.