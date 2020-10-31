buhari-mourns-death-of-school-pupils-in-enugu

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the gruesome killing of scores of people, most of them school pupils, in a vehicle accident in Enugu State on Thursday. The accident occurred in Mgbowu, Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

The President condoled with families of the dead, praying that God will grant them succour, and spare the country of such tragedy in the future.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina yesterday, the President commiserated with the Catholic Church of Awgu, which runs Presentation Nursery and Primary School that the pupils attended, and the Enugu State government.

President Buhari enjoined vehicle owners to ensure roadworthiness, as initial reports attributed the accident to brake-failure by the truck involved in the accident.