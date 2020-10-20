Daily News

Buhari mourns DG of Northern Elders Forum

By
0
buhari-mourns-dg-of-northern-elders-forum
Views: Visits 0

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of John Yima Sen, the former Director-General of the Northern Elders Forum who died on October 6 at the age of 69.

In a condolence message on Tuesday by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari said “the late Mr Yima was a dedicated activist and crusader for good governance.

“Our democracy cannot thrive without activism, which is a fertilizer for change in any society.’’

The president praised the deceased as “a patriot and loud voice for good governance whose contributions to the development of our democracy cannot be forgotten.’’

President Buhari also commiserated with the leadership of NEF, “praying that God will grant the departed a peaceful rest, and comfort his family.”

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Trump calls for investigation of Biden, heads to key battleground

Previous article

#EndSARS Protest: IGP Deploys Anti-riot Police Officers Nationwide

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News