Buhari mourns victims of Enugu car crash involving involving pupils

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his sadness over the car accident that claimed the lives of school pupils in Enugu State.

The accident happened in Mgbowu, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Scores of school pupils reportedly died in the accident.

The President commiserated with the people of Enugu State on the unfortunate development.

Mr Buhari also enjoined all vehicle owners to ensure roadworthiness as initial reports attributed the accident to brake-failure by the truck involved.

The President’s full statement:

President Muhammadu Buhari is saddened by the gruesome vehicle accident in Mgbowu, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, in which scores of people died, most of them school pupils.

The President condoles with families and kith and kin of the dead, praying that God will grant them succour, and spare the country of such tragedy in future.

He also commiserates with the Catholic Church of Awgu, which runs Presentation Nursery and Primary School that the pupils attended, and the Enugu State government.

President Buhari enjoins vehicle owners to ensure roadworthiness, as initial reports attributed the accident to brake-failure by the truck involved.

Femi Adesina,

Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari.

