Daily News

Buhari mourns victims of Enugu crash involving pupils

By
0
buhari-mourns-victims-of-enugu-crash-involving-pupils
Views: Visits 4

Protests: Buhari condemns hate messages, eviction noticesPresident Muhammadu Buhari is saddened by the gruesome vehicle accident in Mgbowu, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, in which scores of people died, most of them school pupils.

The President condoles with families and kith and kin of the dead, praying that God will grant them succour, and spare the country of such tragedy in future.

READ ALSO: B. I. Z. A. R. R. E: Hoodlums kill police inspector, cut off manhood in Ebonyi

He also commiserates with the Catholic Church of Awgu, which runs Presentation Nursery and Primary School that the pupils attended, and the Enugu State government.

President Buhari enjoins vehicle owners to ensure roadworthiness, as initial reports attributed the accident to brake-failure by the truck involved.

Vanguard

France economy bounces back in third quarter

Previous article

#End SARS: IGP says Amnesty International report not true

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News