Buhari nominates Lauretta Onochie as INEC commissioner

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Lauretta Onochie, one of his media aides, as a national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday, read the letter from Buhari with Onochie from Delta State alongside three other nominees.

Buhari said “Appointment for Commissioners for INEC. Pursuant to paragraph 14 of part 11 of the first schedule of the 1999 constitution.

Others are Prof. Mohammed Sani from Katsina State; Prof. Kunle Ajayi from Ekiti State and Seidu Ahmed from Jigawa.

