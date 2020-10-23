buhari,-obasanjo,-jonathan,-gowon-in-crucial-meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a crucial virtual meeting with former Nigerian leaders.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the President presided over the National Security Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja and later addressed the nation in a broadcast.

The former Nigerian leaders participating virtually from their locations are Generals Yakubu Gowon, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd), Goodluck Jonathan and Ernest Shonekan.

Those physically present at the Council Chambers with President Buhari include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Others include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olanisakin, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Director General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai.

The meeting is ongoing currently behind closed doors but the agenda is believed to be connected to the mood of the nation and how to mitigate the deteriorating insecurity.

