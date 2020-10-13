Buhari pays tribute to J.P. Clark

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has extended deepest condolence on behalf of the Federal Government to the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family on the passing of the renowned writer and Emeritus Professor of Literature, Prof. John Pepper Clark.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Chief Femi Adesina paid tribute to one of Nigeria’s finest poets, dramatist and recipient of the Nigerian National Order of Merit Award for literary excellence, whose repertoire of published works depicts the hardwork of a great man, devoted to a lifetime of writing, knowledge and promotion of the indigenous culture of the Ijaw nation.

Acknowledging that Prof. J.P. Clark’s exit has, indeed, left an indelible mark in the literary world, “President Buhari takes solace that his body of literary works, which earned him recognition and respect both at home and abroad, would continue to inspire upcoming Nigerian writers to pursue literary excellence and flourish in their chosen vocation.

“The President’s thoughts and prayers are with the family of the departed patriot, the government and people of Delta State and the literary community in the country.”

Vanguard