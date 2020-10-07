Buhari presents 2021 budget tomorrow

Presidential retreat tasks APC on assertiveness

President Muhammadu Buhari is to present the 2021 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly tomorrow. In a letter read yesterday at plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, the Nigerian leader said: “May I crave the kind indulgence of the Distinguished Senate to grant me the slot of 11:00hrs on Thursday, October 8, 2020, to formally present the 2021 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly.

“While I look forward to addressing the joint session, please, accept Mr. Senate President, the assurances of my highest regard.”

IN the interim, the two-day executive-legislative retreat presided over by the President ended yesterday with a call to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to exercise more control over its members to check needless rifts in the polity.

“The ruling political party should be encouraged to take ownership of its members to be able to reconcile them whenever conflict arises, and members in both arms of government should show regard for the party and its leadership,” it advised.

This is just as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo maintained that given the poor economic condition of Nigerians and parlous infrastructure, it would be callous and irresponsible for all arms of government not to work together.

The parley, therefore, resolved to adopt an effective conflict management mechanism in ironing out differences between the two arms of government in the interest of the country.

The forum highlighted a lack of mutual respect between the executive and the legislature in the conduct of governmental business, limited consultation between the two arms on critical governance issues such as policy initiation, programme implementation, planning and legislative processes.

It also observed a weak mechanism for conflict management and dispute resolution between both arms, among others. But in a 10-point recommendation read by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, the meeting canvassed respect for party leadership by the membership.

The participants also called for a sound understanding and working knowledge between both arms of government, just as they proposed an effective confidence-building measure in governance process for mutual respect and cordial relationship among all functionaries.