Buhari presents 2021 budget tomorrow

From Sanni Onogu, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow present the 2021 Appropriations Bill to a Joint session of both chambers of the National Assembly.

Buhari’s letter of request was read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in Abuja.

The letter reads: “May I crave the kind indulgence of the Distinguished Senate to grant me the slot of 11:00hrs on Thursday, 8th October, 2020, to formally present the 2021 Appropriation bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly.

“While I look forward to addressing the Joint session, please, accept Mr. Senate President, the assurances of my highest regard.”

