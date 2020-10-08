Buhari presents N13.08 trillion for 2021 budget

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday presented a record 13 trillion-naira budget for 2021 to members of the National Assembly.

The spending plan is about 21% rise from the revised 2020 spending plan of 10.8 trillion naira.

The budget assumes crude production of 1.86 million barrels a day and an oil price of $40 per barrel with the exchange rate at N379 to $1, Buhari said.

The National Assembly gets N128 billion in the 2021 budget in the plan, while N380.21b was proposed for the health ministry. N3.8 trillion has been allocated to all ministries departments and agencies for the execution of capital projects.