Buhari presents Nigeria’s 2021 budget to National Assembly (LIVE UPDATES)

All is set for President Muhammadu Buhari to present the 2021 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly.

In a letter to both chambers on Tuesday, the president said he will lay the budget before the lawmakers at 11:00 a.m. The event is expected to take about an hour.

The estimated budget expenditure is expected to be about N13.08 trillion – according to the Medium Term Expenditure Framework approved by the Senate and House of Representatives.

Mr Buhari is also expected to address, in his speech, the 2020 budget performance, recent economic crisis with regards to crude oil price and the COVID-19 pandemic, among others.

Security has been heightened at the National Assembly premises while the lawmakers await the arrival of the president and measures have been put in place with regards to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, already said not all legislative and presidential aides will be allowed into the chamber.

He had also made it mandatory for lawmakers to wear face masks and observe social distancing.

“From the entry of the President into the chamber and addresses and the presentation and laying will be just an hour event so that we are able to comply with the requirements of the COvID-19 protocol.

“Mr. President too this time around will not be accompanied by many people on the entourage. Only few people – very key and relevant to budget – will accompany Mr. President into the chamber. I think by the arrangement those of them that have little to do with the budget will join virtually what will happen,” he told senators on Wednesday.

Follow the live updates of the budget presentation on this page.

10:32 a.m.



Senate suspends plenary to join colleagues at the House of Representatives for the budget presentation.

Lawmakers proceed to the green chamber.

10:38 a.m.



Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, arrives National Assembly. Proceeds to the chamber.

The House of Representatives has suspended its rules to admit members of the Senate and other outsiders.

Senators are now arriving into the chamber of the house where the budget will be presented.

Unlike previous years, this year’s budget presentation will witness fewer number of persons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers are expected to observe social distancing and ministers who have nothing to do with the exercise have been advised to stay away.

Already, the number of journalists in the National Assembly have been cut down to also reduce number of persons.

