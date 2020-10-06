Buhari Promises Automatic Employment, Stipends For Nigerian Students And Graduates Of Education

The payment of stipends to Bachelor of Education students as well as granting them automatic employment after graduation is now federal government policy, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has said.

The Education Minister said this in Abuja while representing Buhari at the commemoration of the World Teachers Day on Monday tagged “leading in crisis, reimagining the future.”

Similarly, it was also reported that President Muhammadu Buhari approved a special salary scale for teachers in the country, as well as increasing the number of years of service from 35 to 40.

The education minister added that the implementation of the new salary scheme was to encourage teachers in delivering better service.

He said teachers have the power to shape and reshape the lives of young people and help learners to enhance their potentials.

“Only great teachers can produce excellent people and students that will make the future of our country great. A positive or negative influence of a teacher on any child will have an effect on that child. Therefore the federal government is ensuring quality education to access,” he said.

President Buhari also said his administration has resolved that quality education of teachers in terms of engagement of continued professional development has to be given priority.

“To address these challenges, my administration has approved the following for teachers and the teaching profession. That in order to attract investment in the teaching profession, the quality of the introduction of bursary award has been restored,” he said.

He said there will be a special pension scheme to enable the teaching profession to retain its experienced talents as well as extend teachers retirement age to 65 years and the duration of teachers years to 40 years.

“My administrative has resolved that quality education of teachers in terms of engagement of continued professional development has to be given priority,” he said.

He said there will be Special Salary Scale for Teachers in Basic and Secondary Schools, “including provisions for rural posting allowance, science teachers allowance and peculiar allowance”.

Other promises include building low-cost housing for teachers in rural areas, sponsorship to at least one refresher training per annum to benchmark best practices for improved teaching and learning.

“Expansion of the annual Presidential Teachers and Schools Awards to cover more categories and for the outstanding,” he said.

Mr Buhari said he has approved the reintroduction of bursary award to education students in Universities and Colleges of Education with the assurance of automatic employment upon graduation.

“The payment of stipends to Bachelor of Education students as well as granting them automatic employment after graduation is now government policy,” he said.

In the same vein, the Minister of State for Education, Chukuemeka Nwajuiba, identified the teaching profession as the greatest profession in the world which must be accorded adequate recognition and respect.

”In those days, very comfortable and important figures in the society would send their children to a teacher’s house for grooming. That was the teacher then,” he said.

According to him, teachers children and those that lived with them became “the crème de la crème of the society. The society sadly has tilted towards ephemeral appearances that negate the standard of teachers as role models.”

”We think this should stop. Teachers deserve recognition and respect. The first step is to have qualified teachers in practice.”

He said the education ministry through the Teachers Registration Council (TRCN) is making concerted efforts to withdraw unqualified teachers from the classroom nationwide.

The Street Journal/Premium Times

