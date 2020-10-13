Buhari receives Ondo State Governor, Akeredolu 

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently receiving Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and Deputy Governor-elect, Lucky Ayedatiwa.

Governor Akeredolu and his Deputy were led by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and the Chairman of the APC Campaign Committee for the Ondo State governorship election, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors Forum, NGF, and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, and Governor of Jigawa, Abubakar Badaru are part of the delegation.

They are meeting at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.