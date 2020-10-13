Buhari receives re-elected Gov Akeredolu

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has received Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the Deputy Governor-elect, Lucky Ayedatiwa, at the State House, Abuja.

The visit is being led by the Caretaker committee chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC) Mai Mala Buni and Chairman of the APC Campaign Committee for the Ondo State governorship Election, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Others in the delegation are Kebbi Governor and chairman of Progressive Forum Atiku Bagudu; Ekiti Governor and Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi and Jigawa Governor Abubakar Badaru.

Details shortly…