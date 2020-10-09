Buhari renews Shuaib’s tenure as NPHCDA boss

Our Reporter

THE renewal of Dr. Faisal Shuaib’s appointment as National Primary Health Care Development Agency Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, it was learnt on Thursday.

According to an October 6 letter signed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, the Shuaib’s re-appointment will take effect from the January 10, next year.

Dr. Shuaib, a medical doctor and public health specialist was before his first appointment in January 2017, a Senior Programme Officer at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) at Seattle, United States (U.S.).

Prior to joining the BMGF, he oversaw Nigeria’s successful response to the Ebola Disease Outbreak in 2014, as the Head/Coordinator of the Ebola Emergency Operation Centre.

During his first tenure, Dr. Shuaib coordinated Nigeria’s Polio Eradication Initiatives, which culminated in the certification of Nigeria and Africa as Wild Polio Virus free by the World Health Organization (WHO) on August 25.

In the letter of approval, the President congratulated Shuaib on his re-appointment and wished him well in his second term.