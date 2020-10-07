Daily News

Buhari renews tenure of NRC Managing Director

Agency Reporter

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the tenure of the Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation((NRC), Mr. Freeborn Okhiria.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ajani said the reality was made via a letter, Ref: No SH/COS/17/A/1698, and dated Oct. 5, 2020.

“President Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Engr. Freeborn Edetanlaen Okhiria, as the Managing Director/CEO of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

“This is in accordance with the relevant section of the Nigerian Railway Corporation Act. Cap 129, LFN, 2004.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okhiria was first appointed as managing director of the corporation on Oct. 24, 2016.

The renewal of the second and final four tenure takes effect from Oct. 20.

(NAN)

Buhari approves contract for Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line

Woman crushed to death, three injured in Anambra crash

