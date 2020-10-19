Buhari sacks Copyright Commission’s Chair, Jaja

By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

President Muhamadu Buhari has directed the removal of the Chairman, Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Tonye Clinton Jaja from office

Jaja’s sack, it was learnt was approved by President Buhari in a letter dated September 28, 2020, with reference number: 59312/V/230.



The Solicitor General of the Federation nd Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata (SAN), conveyed Jaja’s removal to him through a letter dated October 15, 2020 sent through the NCC’s Director General.

The letter sighted by The Nation in Abuja on Monday, was titled: “Notification of your removal as Chairman, Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission.”

It reads: ” I have been directed to notify you of your removal as the Chairman. Governing Board of the Nigerian COpyright Commission by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, (JCFR1 as conveyed vide letter Ref: 593I2N/230 of 28m September, 2020.

“Your removal is with immediate effect and you are, therefore, expected to handover all the properties of the commission in your possession to the Director-General.

“While wishing you success in your future endeavours, please accept the assurances of the warm regards and best wishes of the honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.”