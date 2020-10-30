Buhari Speaks on EndSARS Violence, Reveals Plan for the Youths

President Muhammadu Buhari has identified the agricultural sector as an upswing in the country which could be harnessed for economic growth.

Buhari who disclosed this in a meeting held last week with all former heads of state to discuss the state of the nation after the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos regretted that the protest which started as a peaceful and legitimate demand for an end to police brutality in the country was hijacked by hoodlums. The hijack sabotaged the goal of the demonstrations.

According to a statement by Presidential aide on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President while thanking the former leaders for commending the steps taken by his administration to address the protests said he regretted that the demonstrations degenerated to violence.

The statement which was titled, ‘#EndSARS: Inside PMB’S parley with former heads of state,’ was part of a weekly publication of Mr Adesina.

Speaking on prospects for economic growths and government’s plan to engage the youths, Buhari said that agriculture was a viable sector to be exploited, adding that investors would need stability before investing in the sector.

Buhari stated that when violence such as burning factories, releasing prisoners prevail, then it is anti-investment.

He said, “I wish we could have stopped the hijacking of the protests. Burning of police stations, freeing of prisoners, can’t be tolerated. Judicial enquiries have commenced, and we will work as reports get back to us.

“If you burn factories, release prisoners, then it is anti-investment. We need to behave ourselves.”

“Yes, we need to truly behave ourselves. It is only then that things will look up for this blessed but blighted country. If we sow the wind, we reap the whirlwind. If we foment lawlessness, we reap anarchy. If we don’t calm down, and let government serve us, then we would have nobody to blame, except ourselves.”

