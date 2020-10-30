buhari-sympathises-with-oba-akiolu

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhmmadu Buhari on Thursday reached out to the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

He felicitated with the monarch on his 77th birthday and sympathised with him on the crisis triggered by the recent #EndSARS protests.

Presidential spokesman Mallam Garba Shehu said in a statement that the President had a telephone conversation with the monarch.

In a statement, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said the President expressed his sympathy over the protests which claimed lives and property within his domains.

The statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari spoke on phone today, Thursday with His Royal Majesty, Alayeluwa Oba (Dr) Rilwanu Babatunde, the Oba Lagos.

“President Buhari conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to the Lagos ruler on the occasion of his 77th birthday.

“He also commiserated with him on the recent episode of violence that led to the losses of life and property in Lagos.

“The President recalled his long association and friendship with the Oba and appreciated the personal role that the latter has played in nurturing the peace and development of Lagos state and nation as a whole.”

Also in a goodwill message, Lagos House of Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, described Akiolu as amiable and adorable royal father.

Obasa said: “The greatest gift of life is to be alive, hail and healthy, particularly in the face of life challenges, for this, I am happy Almighty Allah has granted you and He has added yet another year to your glorious age.

“It is my fervent prayer that God will continue to grant you good health and divine wisdom as you age with grace.”