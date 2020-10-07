Buhari, Tinubu congratulate new Zazzau emir

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the new Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, and advised him to be the leader of all.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, announced the new appointment after weeks of tension.

The long-awaited appointment comes 17 days since the stool became vacant.

Mr Bamalli succeeds Shehu Idris, the 17th Fulani emir of Zazzau who reigned for 45 years before his death on September 20.

Princes from three of the four dynastic lines of the emirate jostled for the post with four of them believed to be the frontrunners.

Following the announcement on Wednesday, President Buhari said in a message to the new Emir: “I congratulate you on making history by becoming the first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years. You deserve the appointment and I am confident you will justify the confidence reposed in you.”

According to the President, “While you bask in the glory of the moment, I want you to be the leader to all and treat all your people fairly in the performance of your duties.”

“This is a challenging moment and therefore, I want you to use this opportunity to unite all members of the ruling houses for the interest of your people,” he advised Amb. Bamalli.

“May Allah grant you wisdom and guidance in the discharge of this responsibility,” President Buhari added.

Also, the All Progressives Congress national leader, Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the new emir.

In a statement by his media office signed by Tunde Rahman, Mr Tinubu, who is a former Lagos governor, also commended Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai for making a good choice.

He said: “Ambassador Nuhu Bamalli is a prominent diplomat, tested administrator and a first-class traditional title-holder. I congratulate him on his appointment as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

My congratulations also to Governor Nasir el-Rufai for making a prudent appointment.

“As Magajin Garin Zazzau, Ambassador Bamalli distinguished himself as an excellent high chief of the Zazzau Emirate, just as he performed brilliantly well as top diplomat, serving Nigeria as Ambassador to Thailand.

“Like his immediate-past predecessor, Alhaji Shehu Idris, who died last month after 45 years on the throne, Ambassador Bamalli is also a highly detribalised Nigerian and a friend of all. I urge him to continue in that fashion and consolidate on the tremendous gains recorded by the late Emir.

“As the first Emir from the Mallawa Ruling House in 100 years, the burden of history is on Emir Bamalli. I pray to Almighty Allah to grant him divine wisdom, guide and protect him so he can steer the ship of the Emirate successfully.”