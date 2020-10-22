buhari-to-make-national-broadcast-at-7-pm

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast Thursday evening, following the escalation of violence in different parts of the country.

“Following detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 7pm,” President Buhari’s media adviser Femi Adesina said.

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.”