Daily News

Buhari to present 2021 Appropriation Bill this week

By
0
Post Views: Visits 0

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday present the 2021 Appropriation Bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly.

The president of Senate, Ahmad Lawan, read the letter from Mr Buhari, conveying his intention to present the budget to National Assembly at plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.

“May I crave the kind indulgence of the distinguished Senate to grant me the slot of 11 hours on Thursday 8th October 2020 to formally present the 2021 Appropriation Bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly.

“While I look forward to addressing the joint session, please accept, Mr Senate President, the assurances of my highest regards.”

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Buhari Promises Automatic Employment, Stipends For Nigerian Students And Graduates Of Education

Previous article

Fulham sign Adarabioyo from Manchester City

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News