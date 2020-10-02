Buhari wishes Trump, Melania quick recovery

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday wishes United States President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, quick recovery for testing positive for COVID-19.

“I wish US President, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, quick and full recovery from Covid-19,” Buhari said on Twitter.

Trump, 74, first announced on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump, 50, had tested positive for the virus.

“We will get through this TOGETHER!” he wrote.

The extraordinary setback for Trump had immediate political consequences just 31 days before election day, forcing him to cancel campaign trips and adding new volatility to a contest already steeped in tension.



Trump would have to cancel a trip scheduled for this weekend in Wisconsin, an election battleground. He had also been expected to travel frequently next week, including longer distances to western states.

A second televised debate with is close challenger Joe Biden is scheduled for October 15.

Technically obese and in his 70s, Trump is in a higher-risk category for coronavirus patients.

Trump’s official physician, Sean Conley, said in a statement that the president and his wife “are both well at this time.”