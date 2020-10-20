Video Bullet from an #Endsars protester shot at Lekki Toll gate being removed By Diallo Francis 4 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 8 View this post on Instagram Bullet from an #Endsars protester shot at Lekki Toll gate being removed. . #EndSARS #Lekkitollgate #lekkitollprotest #EndSARSImmediately A post shared by Arrayhan Tv (@arrayhantv) on Oct 20, 2020 at 12:38pm PDT Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments