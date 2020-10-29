buni-condoles-families-of-slain-police-inspector

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has condoled families of slain police inspector killed while repelling Boko Haram attack on Babangida community.







Two other policemen, last Saturday, also sustained injuries in the successful repulsion of terrorists in fierce exchange of gunfire.







Babangida, 50 kilometres north of Damaturu, the state capital, was severally attacked by insurgents, including the monarch’s palace in 2016.







Presenting cheques on Tuesday in Damaturu, Director of Cabinet and Security in Governor’s Office, Yakubu Damagum, disclosed that the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Inspector paid the supreme price of protecting Babangida township from being overrun by terrorists.







According to him, Governor Buni had sustained the policy of boosting high morale of all security agencies in the state.







He said the family of the slain PMF inspector is being assisted with N1 million, while the two injured ones were given N500,000 each.

