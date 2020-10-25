buni-condoles-with-families-of-slain-policemen,-others-in-#endsars-protests

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, has condoled families of the 69 slain policemen, soldiers and residents killed during the #EndSARS protests.

He urged Nigerians to halt the protests for the country’s collective corporate interest.

In a statement, yesterday in Damaturu, Buni, who serves as the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said: “We have no other country than Nigeria. We recognise the inalienable rights of our citizens to demand for changes in conditions that trample on their liberties, freedom of association, freedom of speech and wellbeing through peaceful means and rule of law…”

He lamented that the protests became destructive and disorderly, as hoodlums regrettably seized the opportunity and virtually took over.

He said: “On behalf of APC leadership and membership, we solemnly condole with the families of our countrymen and policemen who lost loved ones. We pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the losses.

We also extend our empathy to all those whose properties were torched and pray that God will replenish them. We pray we never experience such avoidable and unnecessary horrendous carnage in our dear fatherland again…”

While assuring youths in the state that their demands had been noted and appropriate steps were being taken to meet them, he urged them to extricate themselves from the activities of criminal elements that have taken over the protests to perpetrate violence, destruction of property and attacks on innocent people..

