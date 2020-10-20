Buni inaugurates market, 16km road projects

Duku JOEL, Damaturu

YOBE State Governor Mai Mala Buni on Monday laid the foundation for a modern market at Nguru, a major town in the state.

The governor had performed similar ceremonies at Damaturu, the state capital, and Gashua as well as a multi-million naira Trailer Transit Park at Potiskum, another commercial hub in the state.

During his 2019 campaign, he promised to build modern markets in major cities to ginger economic activities and boost internal revenue.

Buni at Nguru, headquarters of Nguru Local Government, on Monday, stressed that his administration would boost the local economy.

“The significance of this occasion underscores the commitment of this administration towards boosting commerce and trade to enhance the local and state economy.

‘’We believe that one of the areas that can bring about rapid economic growth and development is the provision of infrastructure for our people to pursue their livelihood.”

He noted that the market would attract more traders to Nguru from outside the state, to impact positively on the economy of the state.

The governor said the market would also create jobs, a positive impact in the people and promote economic self-reliance.