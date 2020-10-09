Burna Boy And Nine Others Make The List Of Time 2020 Next Generation Leaders

Time has released the 2020 list of Next Generation Leaders on Friday, highlighting the up-and-coming activists, innovators, scientists, artists and athletes around the world.

The new list features cover profiles of Halsey, an American singer, songwriter and activist, who speaks with TIME about suicide prevention, sexual assault and racial justice; Munroe Bergdorf, a cultural lightning rod calling to end racism in the country through her new role on L’Oreal’s diversity board; and Manashi Joshi, a para-badminton player amplifying disability rights in India.

In relations to the 2020 Next Generation Leaders list, TIME deputy international editor Naina Bajekal writes:

In a year full of crises, this group offers a bright window into the future. They are using their voices and platforms to build movements, break boundaries, and push for change.

While explaining why Burna boy made the list, the magazine editors wrote:

While Burna Boy celebrates Africa, he is also aware of his own country’s many systemic failings…. He is especially vocal about the plight of the Niger Delta region, which produces billions of dollars for oil companies and the government while people native to the region suffer from the environmental effects of drilling.

The full list includes: