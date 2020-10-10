Daily News

Burna Boy Bows To Pressure, Joins #ENDSARS Campaign

Burna Boy

Popular singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, has bowed to pressure from fans and finally joined the #EndSARS campaign which seeks the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Burna Boy issued a statement on Saturday announcing the birth of a project which he called  PROJECTPROTECT, an initiative set up to provide financial, medical, and legal resources during and after #ENDSARS protests.

His statement comes after criticisms from his fans and Nigerian youths who expressed disappointment over his silence concerning the week-long protest held across the country.

However, in a post on his Instagram handle while announcing the birth of his project, Burna Boy said the protest should not be about him but about deeper issues

I have ALWAYS been here Fighting for my people anyway and anywhere that can possibly bring genuine progress and not for any Political gain, accolades or public validation. I have tweeted, spoken, sang for years, I’m Glad everybody now sees the need to do more. So let’s do that, each of us, in his or her own way. Follow @projectprotectng #ENDSARS #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY #ENDYOUTHPROFILING,” Burna Boy said in the post.

The Grammy-nominated Nigerian artist in another tweet also announced that American rapper and singer, P. Diddy has made a pledge towards his PROJECTPROTECT aimed at providing resources for #ENDSARS protesters.

Follow @projectprotectng on Instagram!! First pledge from @Diddy 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #ENDSARS

— Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 10, 2020

Confirming that he is a part of Burna Boy’s project, P.Diddy also reshared the tweet containing Burna Boy’s official statement. P.Diddy in his tweet used an emoji of a raised fist and the Nigerian flag. He also used the hashtag ENDSARS in solidarity with the campaign.

#ENDSARS 🇳🇬 https://t.co/Nd4rc2UItj

— Diddy (@Diddy) October 10, 2020

✊🏿🇳🇬 #ENDSARS https://t.co/MM4HA6tfRu

— Diddy (@Diddy) October 10, 2020


