Burna Boy Releases New Single “20 10 20” Dedicated To #EndSARS Victims

Burna Boy has been an active voice when it comes to governance, corruption, and police brutality in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

He has further shown his activist spirit by releasing a song in support of the incident that happened on the 20th of October, 2020. On this day, some #EndSARS protesters were shot by some security agents during the protest against police brutality.

The security agents in army uniforms killed many youths who were peaceful protesters. Many people around the world has taken to social media to demand justice. The question that is asked by many is: Who gave the order to these men?

The proceeds from this song will allegedly go to helping provide relief, care & support to victims of police brutality. Also, it will be used in helping peaceful protesters who were victimized by the government for demanding for sanity from the police.

During the course of the protest, Burna boy announced that he had created a sub-fund under his charity called “The Reach” under the name projectprojectng on social media meant for the victims of SARS.

This is another step in ensuring victims of the #EndSARS protest are not forgotten.

Click here to listen to the single.