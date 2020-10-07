Burna Boy, Rema Clinch 2020 MTV EMA Nominations For Best African Act

Burna Boy and Rema

Nigerian music stars Burna Boy and Rema have both clinched nominations for the 2020 MTV EMA.

The two singers will be vying for the award of the Best African Act alongside stars from other African countries.

Other African singers in the category include Master KG, Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa (South Africa), Sheebah (Uganda), Gaz Mawete (the Democratic Republic of The Congo.

Burna Boy took home the award for Best African Act at the 2019 edition of the MTV EMA.

In his reaction to his nomination, the Grammy-nominated star wrote:

“A big thank you to my MTV family for nominating me again for this award and to my fans all over the world for listening to and supporting my music.“

For this year’s nomination, multiple award-winning American musician Lady Gaga leads the pack with seven nominations which include “Best Artist,” “Best Pop,” and “Best Video” for her duet with Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me,” which also secured her a position in the “Best Song” and “Best Collaboration” categories.

Asian music group, BTS and Justin Bieber each received five nods, within categories including “Biggest Fans” and “Best Pop.”

The award categories also saw the addition of three new categories: “Best Latin,” “Video for Good” and “Best Virtual Live.”

The “Best Local Act” category returns, with nominations including Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cardi B for “Best US Act,” Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd for “Best Canadian Act” and Dua Lipa for “Best UK & Ireland Act,” and more.

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ViacomCBS Networks Africa, said

“The 2020 MTV EMAs is one of the biggest entertainment stages in the world and this year’s African nominees are undoubtedly making their presence felt globally. This affirms our commitment to ensuring that we continue to celebrate our diverse talent on international platforms. Congratulations to all our African nominees on this achievement.”

The 2020 edition of the award ceremony marks the 27th year of one of music’s biggest award night.

The two-hour 2020 MTV EMAs will air globally on MTV in 180 countries on Sunday, November 8, 2020.