Burna Boy Starts Charity Agency Geared Towards #EndSARS Movement

Burna Boy, popularly known as African Giant, has been questioned by the majority of youths on social media after his long silence since the start of the #EndSARS protest.

The #EndSARS protest which has been ongoing for 3 days now is targeted towards bringing an end to the brutal and inhumane treatments meted out by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad on youths across Nigeria.

With many artistes, celebrities coming out to join their voices with other citizens, the question of why Burna boy had not been active was raised. This is because he had been vocal on social media about these issues.

On Saturday, Burna boy released a statement where he explained that his long silence had been because he was working on a charity project meant to raise funds in order to battle the problem of SARS brutality.

In the statement, he mentioned that he has created a sub-fund under his charity called “The Reach” under the name projectprojectng on social media meant for the victims of SARS.

Also, he has released pictures of signboards meant to pass the #EndSARS message across to everyone. In his words:

We’re Noisy…So they can cringe as they drive by. #endsarsnow

My #EndSARS billboards have gone up all over Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/Fcw1sbZSTY — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 10, 2020

We’re Noisy…So they can cringe as they drive by. #endsarsnow pic.twitter.com/YaBkVCcPGd — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 10, 2020

While some have praised him for his dedication to the protest, others argue he came out too late.

What’s the problem gan gan ? He didn’t talk and we were dragging him and now he has shown his concern and showed us he’s not just silent but people are still insulting him … please what has Buhari done? What is the IGP doing ? 😤😤 even the newspapers & TV ‼️ — ENDSARS (@bahd_mohs) October 10, 2020

Focus focus, Burna Boy is not the issue at hand. https://t.co/RTPzW1UxjV — N. E. G. U. S (COPACETIC) (@StMavericks) October 10, 2020

Well done Burna!!! Ignore the emotional rants..



This is a welcomed development .



Even after the protests fizzle out its important they see it everyday as they go to work and return from work all over Nigeria. — Okafor Ezinne (@zigirl51) October 10, 2020

Burna boy called us backward fools and said he will continue to fight. So please excuse me for not buying into this “my billboard” bullshit. He shouted more than this when they used small font to spell his name. The #EndSARS movement started without him, we don’t need him. — Adadiora’nma (@_daisy_e) October 10, 2020

@burnaboy was working behind the scenes all along. Well done Champ https://t.co/YeiPjE9K5z — Ifeanyi Nzeh (@nzeh_ifeanyi) October 10, 2020

These complaints and reactions by some of his fans and youths on social media are not lost to Burna Boy as he replied to a tweet about people’s reactions to his earlier absence.