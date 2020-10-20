Breaking News

Businesses Shut, Govt Offices Closed As Protesters Continue To Occupy Alausa

Screenshot from videos showing grounded activities at Ikeja area of Lagos State.

Businesses were ground to a halt in and around Ikeja area of Lagos State as #EndSars Protest continues on Tuesday.

Malls, government offices, and other businesses in Alausa, Agidingbi, Allen were shut as protesters occupy the streets, blocking major roads along the business areas.

Dispatch riders can be seen stranded as vehicular activities were restricted due to the activities of the protesters.

Some youths play football on deserted roads, others gather at different junctions mounting roadblocks to restrict vehicular movement.

Others seized the moment to display cycling and other creative skills on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as traffic builds.


