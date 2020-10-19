Bye elections: Lalong lauds support for female candidate

Simon Lalong Photo:Twitter

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has lauded the support being given to the Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Prof. Nora Daduut for the bye-elections of Plateau South Senatorial District.

Lalong acknowledged the support during a fundraising dinner, organised by the campaign council of the candidate, on Sunday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election is scheduled to hold on Oct. 31st.

He said that the support from the party members and well-wishers was an indication of the confidence they have on her capacity to represent the people well.

“Women are always coming with blessings.

“With your aspiration, the party chairman told me that we have a very big delegation of people who have moved from their party to ours.

“We will formally receive them into the party; the National Chairman of APC wants to receive them.

“I commend the chairman for being active to achieve that.

“Soon APC will be the only party in Plateau,’’ he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director-General of the campaign council, Sen. Victor Lar, said that the noble aspiration of producing the first female senator in Plateau would be historic.

He explained that the dynamics of contesting elections involved huge financial resources, adding that the fundraising was required to make the party successful at the polls.

Also speaking, the APC chairman in Plateau, Chief Latep Dabong, said that the fundraising was part of the requirements of the electoral act to raise funds for elections.

He appealed for support, either in cash or in-kind, for the party’s success at the polls.

“You can give face masks, counsel, anything that can make the journey successful,’’ he said.

Responding, the party’s candidate, Daduut thanked the party and well-wishers for supporting her.

She pledged not to disappoint the party if victorious.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than N100 million was realised at the fundraising.

