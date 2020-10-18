CAC appoints new president, others

By Adeola Ogunlade

The Authorities of Christ Apostolic Church, (CAC) Worldwide, have appointed Pastor Samuel Olusegun Oladele as the President designate of the Church.

Also appointed as General Superintendent designate is Pastor Emmanuel Olatoro Odejobi. All appointments take effect from January 1, 2021.

This was stated in a statement issued by the CAC Director of Publicity, Pastor Ade Alawode, the General Executive Council, indicated that the highest decision-making body of the Church approved the appointments at its meeting over the week in Ikeji Arakeji, Osun State.

The GEC also elevated the Director of Missions, Pastor Caxton Fasuyi as a Principal officer of the Church.

CAC is one of the earliest indigenous churches in Nigeria with a penchant for prayer and fasting.

It was formally established in 1941 after a split from the Apostolic Church which Faith Tabernacle another indigenous church that had foreign affiliation had invited to Nigeria.

Joseph Ayo Babalola was reputed to be its founder. But some findings indicate that there were about four other people who started the organisation along with Babalola who was regarded as the first general Evangelist.

The others were Oba/Pastor Isaac Babalola Akinyele, Pastor David Ogunleye Odubanjo, Joseph Sadare, and Miss Sophia Odunlami.

The revival led by Babalola however made him popular among the others. He was so used of God that many idol worshippers abandoned idolatry and embraced Jesus.

The church, apart from being at the vanguard of great revival, has been at the forefront of education in Nigeria with secondary schools spread across the country. It also has a university called Joseph Ayo Babalola University.

The church has branches in many parts of the world. But its major presence is among the Yoruba population of Nigeria.