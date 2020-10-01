CAC crisis remains unresolved, says faction

By Bisi Oladele, Ibadan

The Supreme Council faction of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) has denied resolution of the crisis rocking the church.

It said in a newspaper advertorial the claim by the head of the General Executive faction, Pastor Abraham Akinosun, in an interview with reporters in Ibadan the only step remaining for the two factions was to set up an integration committee, was untrue.

The advertorial, which was signed by the faction’s Acting General Secretary Pastor David Udofia, acknowledged that talks had been held on the need to end the crisis but said no concrete step has since been taken by the General Executive faction despite the quick response and commitment of the Supreme Council faction.

It reads: “The attention of the Supreme Council of Christ Apostolic Church has been drawn to a news report in the Sunday Tribune Newspaper of 27th September 2020, where some statements were credited to Pastor Abraham Akinosun of the General Executive Council faction of the Church, that the crisis in the Church “has been finally resolved”, that “the entire CAC Worldwide is now one” and that the next step is to inaugurate an “integration committee

“I have been directed by the Supreme Council to debunk the entire news as false.

“At an emergency meeting of our management Committee held on Friday 25th September 2020, Pastor S.O. Ogundare confirmed that though he has been engaged in personal discussions with Pastor Akinosun on the necessity to unite the Church, the discussions are yet to be concluded and no definite agreement has been reached.

“It would be recalled that at a meeting held at Anlugbua on 6th November 2019 between representatives of the General Executive Council and those of the Supreme Council, led by Pastor A. Akinosun and Pastor S.O. Ogundare respectively, parties had mutually agreed to commence peace discussions, and the Supreme Council was asked to write a letter suggesting how to kick start peace discussions. Although the letter was promptly written, the Supreme Council has been waiting for a response to date.

“The Supreme Council reiterates her genuine commitment to a resolution of the disgraceful 30-year old crisis in the Church. However, they would not succumb to blackmail, propaganda, or any attempt at resolution through the backdoor.

Without a doubt, CAC members worldwide are tired of crisis. Moreover, the end of the world is upon us and the Lord Jesus Christ expects His Ministers to provide crucial spiritual leadership at this time. All stakeholders should therefore jettison petty rivalry and mundane Church politics, and come to a roundtable in the spirit of humility so that the Church may be one again and her end-time glory may shine brightly.

May God intervene and unite His Church! Amen.”