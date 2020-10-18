CAC withdraws, cancels NYCN Certificate of Registration

…As court confirms Sukubo President

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

The Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, has cancelled and withdrew the certificate of registration of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, over the registration of some over age individuals as members, Board of Trustees, BoT.

CAC in a document obtained by our correspondent, Sunday, noted that the trustees, Dickson Aheh Akoh, Oscar Davide Kalu, Shola Oladeji and others aged above 35 years of age were ineligible to continue to serve as trustees.

The authentic National Executive Council, NEC, was recently confirmed, as a High Court of Federal Capital Territory, in a judgment delivered by Justice O. A. Musa on 12th, August 2020 suit number FCT/HC/BW/CV/181/2020, declared Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo as the duly elected President of the council.

CAC in a letter with reference number COM/SPM/2020/044 dated 9th October 2020 signed by Dr. Femi Ogunlade for the Registrar General addressed to the acclaimed Chairman, Board of Trustees titled “Re: Consent of the Board of Trustees to Northumbria Solicitors to File New Constitution of the National Youth Council of Nigeria With Corporate Affairs Commission,” revealed that it has cancelled and withdrawn the registration of the association on just and equitable ground.

The letter read in part: “The commission also notes that the composition of the membership of Council is in default of the National Youth Policy and the constitution of the Association which prescribe maximum of 35 years to be eligible for election into any office.

“By the above, the following trustees who are above 35 years of age and whose names appeared on the certificate of registration of the association issued on 3rd November 2017 are ineligible to continue to serve as trustees.

“Consequently, the commission has cancelled and withdrawn the certificate of registration of the association on just and equitable group.

“You are therefore enjoined to submit the original certificate of registration.”

Vanguard