caf-president-ahmad-hospitalised-after-contracting-covid-19

A CONFEDERATION of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad Ahmad is to spend five days in hospital in Cairo after contracting coronavirus.

The 60-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, two days after flying into the Egyptian capital from Morocco where he had attended Sunday’s Confederation Cup final.

“We have just learned that the president is to be hospitalised for five days on our doctor’s recommendation,” Caf Communications Director Alex Siewe told BBC Sport Africa.

“Patients isolate better in hospital.”

Earlier on Friday, African football’s ruling body announced that the Malagasy was to self-isolate for two weeks. After his arrival in Cairo on Wednesday, Ahmad presented mild flu symptoms, and submitted to the Covid-19 protocol,” said a Caf statement.