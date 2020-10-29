caf-president-faces-fifa-ban

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad has been found to have breached various codes of ethics, BBC Sport Africa understands.

On Wednesday, the FIFA vice-president from Madagascar announced his intention to go for a second term in office when CAF elections take place next March.

This could now be in doubt after the investigatory chamber of football’s world governing body determined that he has breached various codes of conduct. The next step is for the adjudicatory chamber to hand out its sentencing, a source said, adding that this will possibly happen by the end of November.

Any ban is likely to rule out Mr Ahmad’s chances of standing for re-election, given he would have to pass an eligibility test to resume his place on the FIFA Council.