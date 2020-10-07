Cairn offer additional WFH pods and allotments at Newcastle scheme

Buyers prioritising homes that have gardens and are near to shops, parks and recreational amenities will like Graydon, a sizeable new development by Cairn Plc in the middle of Newcastle village in Co Dublin.

The housebuilder has planning for 385 units on the site, and when complete the estate will include playing fields, a 6.4-acre public park, as well as small green spaces within a two-minute walk of every home. There will also be allotments that residents can apply to South Dublin County Council to grow their own.

Planning for a SuperValu supermarket, which will adjoin the estate, has been approved, which means buyers can walk to the shops in minutes – freeing up valuable time.

Designed by Mola architects, the three- and four-bedroom offer a choice of semi-detached, end- and mid-terrace. The redbrick and render fronted A2 Ber-rated homes have slate grey uPVC windows and matching sills.

Following a soft launch over the summer when the firm sold more than 20 houses off-plans, Cairn is bringing 25 units to the market, with prices for the three-beds starting from €330,000 and from €395,000 for the four-beds, through agents SherryFitzGerald. Generous in size, they range from 114sq m (1,231 sq ft) to 139sq m (1,503sq ft).

The kitchen-dining area is fitted with grey onyx units and laminated worktops



A livingroom



A bedroom



Set over two levels, the layout is a spacious livingroom to the front and a dine-in kitchen to the back which spans the width of the property.

The homes have onyx grey-coloured units fitted with fashionable, burnished brass handles, laminate countertops and smart, black glass-fronted Teka appliances, subject to contracts being signed within 21 days.

The show units, fitted out by CA Design, include smart of-the-moment thinking, including a study desk in the kitchen. Cairn also offers a home office pod that it can install in the garden with prices starting from around €20,0000.

The semi- and end-terrace styles have a vented utility room big enough to fit a drying rack to keep wet clothes from view.

The garden has a patio and lawned area seeded with grass. In the four-bed show house this has been landscaped to feature a patch of artificial grass with a stylish sandy surround.

Upstairs the main bedroom has a shower ensuite, and the other bedrooms have built-in wardrobes. Some include space to install a simple desk.

In the four-bedroom houses CA Design has fitted the box bedroom as a home office. It’s the kind of use of such a space that we all want now.