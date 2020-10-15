Caleb varsity graduates 1,158

A total of 1,158 students graduated during the 10th convocation of Caleb University, Imota last week.

The first degree category had 963 graduands while 195 graduated with postgraduate degrees.

Among the undergraduates, 44 made First Class; 366, Second Class Upper; 320, Second Class Lower, and 38, Third Class.

The Pro-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Fola Tayo and its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie described the virtual convocation as a landmark event, especially given the challenges of the past six months posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tayo said: “I have been particularly thrilled by the university’s community engagement. When the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, Caleb University – in furtherance of its corporate social responsibility – swung to action, and on April 10, 2020, distributed foodstuff and other relief materials to 3,000 residents of Imota to enable them cushion the effects of the lockdown. This was followed by the production and distribution of branded sanitisers and facemasks to the immediate communities – Ikorodu, Imota, Adamo, Agbowa and Isiu through their traditional, and community leaders, and directly to members of the public thereafter.”

Owens-Ibie said: “E-learning was rolled out from the beginning of the second semester 2019/2020 session, following resumption of the semester on April 14, 2020. At least five training workshops each, were conducted for staff and students on the optimisation of the university’s online platform, as part of quality assurance on the e-learning programme of the university. The launch of the e-learning management system has witnessed the holding of various meetings and other social, spiritual and consultations online. The quality assurance students’ evaluation of lecturers online instruction was conducted to enhance service delivery.’’

The Lagos State Education Commissioner, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, davised the graduates: thus: “In your own corner, you can become a person of influence and the more you develop, the greater your influence will be. Again, how do you develop and grow?

“Firstly, you must have a vision for yourself. How do you see yourself? What problem do you want to solve? What sector do you want to play in? This requires careful reflection and thought and usually cannot be arrived at hastily, but thoughtfully and carefully. A vision is powerful as it concentrates your mind, allows you to avoid distractors and sets you on a path that you have defined.

”Next, you have to build the mind set and understanding of the world and the recent disruptions that have changed life and living as we know it. People have consistently referred to a new normal. What are the major economic sectors of the future? What are the skills required to thrive in this new world? What are the characteristics of the sectors and individuals that thrived despite the pandemic? One word comes out strongly – innovators. People and organisations that were flexible, creative, willing to think differently, able to look for opportunities despite the havoc wreaked by the virus, people with empathy, skilled at imagining, designing and creating scenarios, people willing to work with others in flat organisations where leadership was sincerely shared as well as people and organisations that built intentional communities for themselves.”