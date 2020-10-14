California inmate indicted for 39-year cold case murder of bride-to-be found dead on WEDDING DAY 

By Holden Walter-warner For Dailymail.com

After almost 40 years without answers, the murder of West Virginia school teacher Cynthia Miller may finally be solved.

Miller was found dead, murdered by an unknown assailant, on August 27, 1981; she was set to marry a Lester Police Department officer the very same day.

Since then, the case has remained relatively dormant, with few developments pointing to who the killer could be.

WVNS reports an indictment was finally announced by the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Tuesday.

Earl James Robbins, 64, has been indicted on one count of first degree murder for the death of Miller, who was 27 years old when she was killed. He was also indicted for use of a firearm in Miller’s death, per WCHS.

The Raleigh County grand jury also indicted Robbins on one count of abduction, one count of kidnapping, and one count of first degree sexual assault, which stems from a separate incident involving a minor.

Robbins is not currently a free man. According to WV MetroNews, Robbins is currently incarcerated in Valley State Prison in California for a 2005 conviction of assault with a deadly weapon – he assaulted his brother-in-law with a claw hammer.

He was later charged with sexual assault as well, which landed Robbins a lifetime prison sentence.

Raleigh County plans on extraditing Robbins back to West Virginia so he can stand trial

The cold case received new attention in 2017 when it was reopened by Beckley Police that year. A task force was put together to investigate cold cases and the West Virginia State Police assisted in the task.

Because this is a grand jury case, the investigators and officials involved in the case aren’t permitted to speak yet about a motive or about any potential connection between Miller and Robbins.

It’s also not clear how the investigation ultimately led to Robbins.

From here, Raleigh Country will attempt to extradite Robbins to West Virginia, though that process has been made more complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Once Robbins is successfully extradited, he will face a new trial.