california-man,-41,-‘stabs-three-defend-armenia-protesters’

By Lauren Edmonds For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:33 EDT, 29 October 2020 | Updated: 18:17 EDT, 29 October 2020

Jaime Fonseca (pictured in mugshot) was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday

A California man allegedly stabbed three people marching in a ‘Defend Armenia’ rally after they blocked the road and traffic came to a standstill.

The Fresno Police Department identified the alleged assailant as 41-year-old Jaime Fonseca, whose bout of road rage reportedly led to injuries.

Authorities dispatched near downtown Fresno, where around 150 demonstrators called for peace and cease fire as Armenia continued to war with the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The Fresno Bee reports that Fonseca became disconcerted around 6.30pm over the fact that some protesters had parked their cars in the northbound lanes of Blackstone Avenue.

Fonseca reportedly exited his vehicle to confront the demonstrators, but the situation quickly became violent.

‘A couple of the individuals that were part of the protest decided they were going to park their vehicles in the northbound lanes of Blackstone,’ said Lt. Israel Reyes.

‘There were some words exchanged over the protest [between the upset man and demonstrators]. There was some type of physical disturbance.’

Fonseca (pictured in red) allegedly confronted marchers in a ‘Defend Armenia’ rally after their vehicles blocked a roadway

Authorities said Fonseca (pictured in red) used a knife to slash three rally participants on Wednesday night near downtown Fresno, California

The Fresno Bee reports that Fonseca then returned to his vehicle and grabbed an object, thought to be a stick or bat, and starting swinging at the crowd.

Eyewitness footage obtained by ABC 30’s Gilbert Magallon showed Fonseca shouting and ripping a banner from protesters hands’. A stick-like object is visible in his hands.

Pictured: the knife used in Wednesday’s stabbings in Fresno, California, on Wednesday

Authorities said Fonseca swung an object, believed to be a bat or stick, into the crowd of around 150 protesters

At least one protester managed to stop the first alleged attack, but then Fonseca reportedly brandished a knife.

Witnesses told authorities that Fonseca took the knife from either his pocket or hand before he ‘started swinging it violently.’

Fresno Bee reports the all three victims are male and ranged from 18 to 26-years-old. One man was slashed in the arm, a second in the chest and another on his finger.

None of the injuries were life-threatening and all three are expected to recover.

Fonseca allegedly fled the scene shortly after and rammed his vehicle into a few others along the way. He cut through a parking lot before heading east on Nees Avenue.

Authorities eventually arrested Fonseca and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon.