Cameroon hold Japan in goalless encounter

Cameroon and Japan played out to a goalless draw in Friday’s friendly meeting in Utrecht, Netherlands, as the Indomitable Lions returned to action following an 11-month absence.

In light of international football’s suspension during the coronavirus pandemic, this was the Central Africans’ first fixture in 11 months, and represented a big opportunity for new coach Toni Conceicao to assess his options against seasoned opposition.